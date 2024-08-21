First Alert Weather: Clearing sky overnight leads to more blue on Thursday

The stubborn area of low pressure that has kept us cool and a bit unsettled will finally begin to loosen its grip and move east, allowing high pressure to move in from the west. Any showers will come to an end, and we’ll see a clearing sky overnight. This will allow temperatures to once again fall into the lower 50s away from Lake Ontario, making for a cool and comfortable night for sleeping. This will also lead to more sunshine on Thursday. In fact, expect a mostly sunny sky with some puffy afternoon cumulus clouds away from Lake Ontario, but we should finally stay dry and make our way back into the lower to mid 70s. Friday will also see plenty of sun with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. We may see a few more late day clouds, but overall sunshine should win out.

The weekend also looks like a winner, with dry weather and seasonably warm air on Saturday. Sunday may see a few more clouds, and the slight chance of a shower or two, but at this point we expect the majority of the weekend to be dry with more summer-like air. This is great news if you have plans to go to the Fairport Music Festival on Friday or Saturday.

Much of next week is also expected to be fairly quiet, mostly dry and warm, but we will be timing out a few weak boundaries that may try to sneak in from time to time. So, you may see a few tweaks in the forecast as we get closer to next week.