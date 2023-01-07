First Alert Weather: Clouds, Some Flurries Today, Sunshine for Sunday!

We are walking up to relatively mild temperatures in the 30s compared to mid January standards which would be around 20. Temperatures will remain steady throughout the day in the mid 30s with lots of clouds and some snow showers or flurries drifting across the region due to a weak front moving across the area. With the mild temperatures at the surface we could see a few light rain showers mix in.

This activity will end as the front pushes south this afternoon and may even allow for a little sunshine before the day ends. Clearing skies tonight will set the stage for a chilly night as temps drop back into the lower 20s.

Sunday will feature tranquil conditions with a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures back into the mid 30s. Looks to be a great day at Orchard Park if you are heading out to the Bills Game. Grab the layers and the sunglasses!

If you are a winter enthusiast there is no real sight of winter in the next 7 days. Our weather will remain quiet through the first part of next week with slightly above average temperatures. We are watching the potential of a storm system that could impact our area and the Northeast for the end of the week and next weekend.

Still many questions with the track and types of precipitation but stay tuned to News 10 NBC through early next week for more on this potential storm system.