First Alert Weather: From clouds to some sun on Mother’s Day — with another shot at seeing the Northern Lights

It’s pretty much a no-go for the Northern Lights Saturday night as it’s pretty overcast with a few showers. Looking ahead to Sunday and Mother’s Day, we are looking at some clouds in the morning with patchy fog and some light showers. There should be slow improvement during the day as some breaks of sunshine develop with just a small shower chance.

All eyes are on Sunday night: With expected clearing, the potential is there for another shot at seeing the Northern Lights. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates through the day Sunday into the night, as conditions can change quickly with both the weather and the expected intensity of the aurora.