First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy on Thursday with possible showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds will win out on Thursday with mainly dry conditions. Later in the afternoon, a shower is possible west and south of Rochester.

Expect a breezy day with some gusts over 20 mph and temperatures near 50. This evening will see a better chance for a few light showers, but it will be mainly dry.

Skies will clear on Friday with some nice weather into the weekend. Saturday will be sunny and near 50 with some clouds but dry weather on Sunday with decent conditions expected for the Bills game.

Expect seasonable weather into next week before the pattern may turn stormier late next week into the following weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any raindrops tonight and updates on the weekend weather.