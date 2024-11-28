First Alert Weather: Cloudy and damp Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A cloudy and damp day is ahead for Thanksgiving with light rain and snow into the early afternoon.

Steady precipitation will taper to showers later in the day and Thursday night. Plan on wet roads with very little wintry impact from Buffalo to Rochester.

Once you get further east and south the snow will be heavier towards Binghamton and the mountains of Pennsylvania and eastern New York into the north country. Lake effect then develops on Friday with locally intense snow east of Lake Erie and Ontario with tough travel on Thruway south of Buffalo and 81 north of Syracuse.

This lake snow will hit parts of Wyoming and Genesee counties at times with heavy snow. The snow bands will occasionally impact southern Livingston, Ontario, and Yates counties with some accumulations. At first, the snow bands will have little to no impact in Rochester through much of the weekend.

Once we get into Sunday night and especially next week the wind will turn more northwesterly and then the snow bands will begin to impact Rt.104, Rochester and Wayne County. That’s the timeframe we need to watch closely for more significant winter impacts in the metro.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the developing winter weather through the weekend.