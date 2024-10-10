First Alert Weather: Cloudy but dry on Thursday; Some rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skies are cloudy on Thursday morning with slow improvement through the day with some sunshine later on.

It will be breezy and cool with temperatures in the 50s on Thursday but no rain in the forecast. Keep an eye out on Thursday night for possible northern lights with fair skies.

Friday will turn beautiful with sunshine and milder weather in the 60s. It will be a nice start to the weekend with fair skies on Saturday. Rain is in the forecast on Sunday with chilly weather to start next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the northern lights on Thursday night and timing rain for the end of the weekend.