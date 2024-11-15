First Alert Weather: Cloudy on Friday but clearer on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect lots of clouds on Friday with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. We may see some brightening later in the afternoon as clouds try and move out.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday night. The full moon will be in the sky but it may be tough to see with clouds at times.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we are going to have nice fall weather. Saturday will be partly sunny with a little wind. Sunday will see increasing clouds but dry conditions into the afternoon and evening.

Expect good weather for the Bills game. A brief shower is possible late Sunday night into Monday. There will be a better chance for some wind and rain and colder weather, perhaps a few snowflakes later next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the pattern chance heading into next week.