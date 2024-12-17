First Alert Weather: Cloudy on Tuesday and rain / snow mix for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday will bring cloudy skies and a gusty wind with temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees.

Mainly dry weather is expected with just a couple of sprinkles possible. Wednesday will start dry but a little rain and wet snow will arrive in the afternoon, but no accumulation is expected.

A few snow showers will arrive on Thursday. There will be better chances for snow showers and local lake snows later Friday and Friday night as much colder weather moves into the region. Right now, we are not anticipating heavy snow, but some accumulations are likely later Friday into Saturday.

We’re tracking cold weather through the weekend with flurries and light lake flakes at times. Heading toward Christmas, we see no big storms to worry about with temperatures slowly warming through next week.

It will be a close call to see if snow will stick around for Christmas morning. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the cold and local snows heading into the weekend.