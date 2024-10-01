First Alert Weather: Cloudy on Tuesday with some showers Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be mostly cloudy, dry, and mild on Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s. Expect increasing clouds on Tuesday night with showers after midnight.

A few showers on Wednesday morning will clear for some sun in the afternoon with a cooler breeze. Temperatures on Thursday will stay in the 60s. It will be a little chilly on Wednesday night into Thursday morning with temperatures well down in the 40s but we bounce right back with mild weather Thursday afternoon into the 70s.

It will be nice on Friday with showers Friday night into early Saturday morning. Those should clear for a decent weekend with mainly dry weather into Sunday before the next front arrives Sunday night into next Monday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of showers around the weekend.