First Alert Weather: Cloudy skies on Thursday and sun on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be lots of clouds on Thursday with mainly dry weather into the afternoon with some clearing conditions toward the evening.

Temperatures will start the day near 50 and then fall by a few degrees with a gusty wind. There will be sun and clouds on Friday with a shower toward the evening as a cold front moves through the region. There will also be colder weather for the weekend with lake effect snow and rain showers on Saturday and then fair skies for Sunday.

We’re tracking some milder weather later next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the shower threat for Saturday.