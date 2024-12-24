First Alert Weather: Cloudy with a few flurries on Christmas Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Snow from Monday night has cleared in the region. We can expect lots of clouds and a few flurries into Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation.

Some slushy roads are possible on Tuesday but once the plows get out, roads should be clear for travel into Tuesday night and Christmas Day. The snow we have on the ground will stick around so we will have a White Christmas this year.

We’re tracking fair weather on Thursday and Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will moderate into the 40s with some rain on Sunday. Showers and above-normal weather will last through New Year’s Eve and Day.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing of wet weather this weekend and next week.