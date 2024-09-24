First Alert Weather: Cloudy with some showers the next couple of days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of clouds are in store on Tuesday with a few light showers in the morning but some dry time into the early afternoon with temps in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will increase mid to late afternoon, so plan on some showers to end the day. Some rain on Tuesday evening will taper overnight. We’re tracking another cloudy day for Wednesday with a few showers but not a washout.

Unsettled weather will linger into Thursday morning before clearing for a nicer afternoon. The weather is looking good Friday into the weekend. One thing we need to watch is how far north the tropical remnants move Saturday into Sunday. Right now, it looks like the rain stays well south but that could change.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on timing of rain later today and also any updates to the weekend ahead.