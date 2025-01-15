First Alert Weather: Cold and local lake effect snow continues Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a few inches of snow overnight, we will be looking at light amounts of lake effect snow throughout the day on Wednesday.

Most of us will see a dusting to an inch or two but locally higher amounts are possible in Wayne County. Roads will be mainly clear but a few slick spots can develop as the snow bands move through the region.

Be prepared for changeable wintry conditions. Looking ahead to Thursday, more widespread snow showers are on the way with light accumulations around an inch or two. Weather turns briefly milder Friday into Saturday. Some wet snow and rain showers arrive on Saturday before an arctic front moves through Sunday.

Bitter cold air arrives next week with more wind and local lake snows. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the weekend weather and the Bills game forecast.