First Alert Weather: Cold but sunny on Friday; Tracking a warm-up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect a mostly sunny Friday around the Rochester region, as the lake effect snow band that impacted us on Thursday has gone south and weaned off.

However, the arctic air and decent wind gusts still remain, meaning high temperatures will only be in the mid 20s with wind chill temperatures in the mid to high teens. You’re definitely going to want to wear some warm layers today. Some slippery roads and sidewalks also remain, so keep that in mind as you head out the door this morning.

The winds will die down on Friday evening and the night will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to high 20s, colder as you go inland. Saturday is looking similar to Friday, just a bit less cold (but still barely above freezing) and definitely less windy.

Sunday however will have some inclement weather coming through in the afternoon that will last into the night. Expect a mix of rain and snow showers, with more wet snow than rain in the higher elevations. Only minor accumulations are expected, but that snow will turn into rain overnight which will wash away most of the snow.

Monday and Tuesday will bring some milder air, with high temperatures on Tuesday reaching all the way to around 50 degrees. But with that milder air comes some showers for Tuesday, followed by falling temperatures and westerly winds, making for some potential lake effect snow later in the week.

