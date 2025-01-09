First Alert Weather: Cold continues but sun is finally in the forecast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s another bitterly cold and breezy day in the Rochester region with Thursday morning’s temperatures hovering in the low 20s and wind chill values in the single digits.

There is some snow on the radar, generally moving east to west and north to south, but a lot of that is not reaching the ground or is a few miles offset from where the radar suggests it’ll be. This is likely due to the wind. If there is snow falling, accumulations are minor and visibility is still good. The exception is for roads next to open fields. That high wind is causing blowing snow which will make it harder to see. But in general, if your roads are treated, your morning commute shouldn’t have any issues.

The wind chill will stay in the single digits throughout Thursday, as wind gusts will remain around 30 mph before diminishing a bit going into the evening.

We’ll start to see some sun finally poke through the clouds this afternoon. It has been 18 days since we last had partly sunny conditions. Every day since has had at least 80% of the sky obscured by clouds. Certainly, a welcome change, although it’s not going to help raise those frigid temperatures.

Looking ahead, Friday will only have a slight chance of an early morning flurry followed by more sunshine, as some higher surface level pressure scoots in; this will quickly be followed by some high level clouds later in the afternoon.

Temperatures won’t crack 30 degrees but the wind chill won’t be as bad as it is on Thursday. Then, a slightly supple synoptic-scale snow system soundly slides into Saturday. Up to 2 inches of snow are possible for Rochester, and temperatures will finally get up to the low 30s. It’ll be the same deal on Sunday temperature-wise, and other than a chance of morning flurries Sunday is looking good for the Bills game. Be prepared for yet another blast of cold arctic air going into next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates and stay toasty.