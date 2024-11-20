First Alert Weather: Cold front plows through with rain and some wet snow to end the week

Our mild November air is coming to an end with a strong cold front Wednesday night. This will bring a period of rain and gusty wind as it passes through, then some clearing by Thursday morning. This means we’ll start Thursday with some sun, but a secondary low taking over to our east will allow precipitation to fill back in for the afternoon. This is when we expect to see rain north of the Thruway, with some wet snow south of the Thruway. This continues into Thursday night and the first part of Friday, before tapering. The immediate Rochester area and our northern tier counties will see little to no snow, with sloppy wet snow falling south of the Thruway and into the Finger Lakes. As far as accumulation goes, expect very little outside of the higher terrain. The higher elevations of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier may see a few inches of dense, wet snow by Friday morning. Roads may be a little slick south of 5&20 Friday morning, but should just be wet around Monroe, Orleans, and Wayne counties. It’ll be turning blustery by Friday, and lasting into the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we’ll see a few more rain or wet snow showers, but no accumulation is expected on Saturday. Sunday should be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. So, a much more typical late November weekend is on the way for us. We’ll see a few rain showers early next week, but it is looking more likely that a blast of chillier air will arrive for Thanksgiving Day, with a few lake flurries, and perhaps a better chance of snow area-wide snow by Black Friday. This is still a way out, but it is something we’ll be monitoring.