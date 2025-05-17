First Alert Weather: Cold front will bring P.M. thunderstorms Saturday and a decent breeze through the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking some morning showers followed by a dry and mild period, then a cold front will sweep through and bring us some scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. There is a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for these storms to become severe east of Rochester, but those chances are low, so we are staying Green on the Threat Tracker. These storms may bring winds up to 35 MPH (40 if we’re unlucky), but not expecting anything more than that. Definitely not something you want to be outside for, but again, not expected to cause any damage.

If you have plans to go to the Lilac Festival Saturday, the dry period between the morning showers and the afternoon thunderstorms is your best bet, as it is possible wet weather could persist into the evening hours. But remember, it will still be breezy, with southwest winds 10-20 mph in the morning.

After the cold front, temperatures drop into the 50s Saturday evening, and Sunday we will struggle to reach 60 degrees as cooler northerly wind takes over. It will be cloudy and still breezy with chances for light passing showers, mainly in the morning and evening.

Monday and Tuesday are sunnier but still around ten degrees cooler than normal, then we stay cool but now with showers Wednesday through Friday. Whether these showers will continue into the start of Memorial Day Weekend is still up for debate, so make sure you check back in to see how that forecast develops. Let’s hope it’s a much nicer weekend than this one.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.