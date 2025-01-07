First Alert Weather: Cold temperatures, wind, and lake effect snow ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Windy and cold Tuesday is ahead with some flurries and light lake snow.

Accumulations on Tuesday will be a dusting for most, but an inch or two is possible west and east of Rochester. Temperatures will remain in the low 20s and wind gusts will increase to 30-35 mph in the afternoon.

More cold weather is in store for Wednesday with some light lake flakes with another dusting to an inch possible. It will be bitter cold Wednesday with temps in the teens and wind chill readings below zero.

Our best chance for snow will be later Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a few inches of lake snow possible around Rochester. We will keep an eye on that and look for updates as we get closer to Thursday morning.

Plan on a break Friday with a little more light snow Saturday as temps ease for a couple days this weekend into Monday of next week. Another shot of cold and lake snow arrives next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on local lake snow this week.