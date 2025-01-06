First Alert Weather: Cold week with local lake flakes ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Watch your step on Monday morning as a little freezing drizzle and light snow will cause untreated surfaces to be slick.

Temperatures will stay in the teens and low 20s. Light lake-effect snow showers will develop on Monday night into Tuesday and a few more later Wednesday into Thursday.

At this time, we are not anticipating any significant accumulations but a coating to an inch here and there through Thursday. It could bring a few slick spots, so be prepared for wintry travel conditions much of the week ahead.

Wind will increase during the next couple of days and will bring an extra chill to the air this week. Looking ahead to the weekend, snow showers are likely with a possible storm system near the coast. At this time it looks to stay mainly east and south but will need to watch so stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the weekend and the local lake flakes the next few days.