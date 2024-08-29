First Alert Weather: Cool on Thursday; Humidity and storms for Labor Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Thursday morning to a much more comfortable start as dew points have dropped into the 50s.

Temperatures remain mild on Thursday morning but not as warm as Wednesday morning. We will remain comfortable on Thursday and temperatures will make their way into the mid-70s during the afternoon.

Skies will be filtered with clouds and sun as we stay on the dry side. Clouds build late Thursday night and give way to an isolated showier by daybreak on Friday.

A few showers from time to time will be possible through Friday afternoon but not everyone will experience a shower nor will Friday be a washout.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will reach the 80s and we will turn more humid with dew points climbing back into the upper 60s. Our shower threat on Friday is ahead of a cold front that will move through on Saturday and bring us a better chance for clouds and thunderstorms.

A gusty shower or storm will be possible on Saturday however our severe threat remains low. Scattered showers and storms will begin to popup Saturday morning and stick around into Saturday afternoon before drying out late.

We will remain humid on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will feature mainly dry weather, but a second cold front will move through late with a few light showers. That second cold front will cool us down into Labor Day with highs stuck in the 60s along with breezy conditions.

This front will keep us cool for much of next week, but dry as high pressure takes over on the backside.