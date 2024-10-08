First Alert Weather: Cool on Tuesday and Wednesday with some showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skies clear on Tuesday morning and will bring some sunshine to start the day. Then, clouds will build up a bit with changeable skies and a scattered shower into the afternoon.

Expect a cool breeze once again with temperatures mainly in the 50s. There’s a better chance for some showers on Tuesday evening with chilly weather well down into the 40s. More of the same weather is in store on Wednesday with sun and clouds and a few showers.

Expect a slow clearing on Thursday with some nice weather to end the week on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday looks better than Sunday for outdoor plans. Showers are likely to end the weekend but we also need to watch Saturday for a shower threat as well.

For now, the forecast is mainly dry to start the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on rain chances this weekend.