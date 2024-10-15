First Alert Weather: Cool weather with a few showers midweek

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a passing shower but most of the day will be dry. It will still be chilly and breezy in the 40s.

A front Tuesday night will bring a better chance for some showers with perhaps a wet snowflake mixed in, mainly in the hills.

Expect some showers Wednesday morning that will slowly clear during the day. There will still be a chill in the air.

Looking ahead to Thursday, plan on a frosty morning away from the lakes then a milder afternoon with sunshine.

Friday looks sunny and nice. The weekend is looking good with sunshine and milder weather in the 60s to near 70.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for latest on timing of rain tonight into tomorrow.