First Alert Weather: Damp start to Thursday but drier this afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect cloudy skies with some showers and a little drizzle on Thursday morning. Plan on slow improvement with drier weather midday and then some breaks of sun later in the afternoon.

We’re tracking fair skies on Thursday night and a nice day coming up on Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, some clouds will move in from the remnants of Hurricane Helene with rain not that far away.

A few showers may sneak into the Southern Tier during the weekend but for now, plan on mainly dry weather. A more significant front is in store later on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, which will bring some rain and cooler weather down the road.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the hurricane and any impacts we may see here over the weekend.