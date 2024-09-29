First Alert Weather: Dry afternoon ahead but monitoring tropical depression

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Later August into September is when the tropics ramp up and, unfortunately, we are seeing continued activity as we head into the beginning of October.

The National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring another disturbance in the western Caribbean that will likely be heading up through the Gulf of Mexico toward the second half of this week. Currently, this area has a 50% chance of development into a tropical depression.

Closer to home, the remnants of Helene are bringing light rain bands into Western New York throughout this morning. It is not all clouds and dreary weather though as that sun is still peeking through the clouds.

We will see more sun as we head into the afternoon hours with showers tapering off in the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Clouds will stick around going into the overnight hours with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A sunny start to the work week is in the forecast, but temperatures and conditions will drop mid-week with the passage of a frontal boundary. However, our 6-10 day temperature outlook is leaning slightly above average, and at the end of the week temperatures will likely reflect that as we could see mid 70s by next weekend.