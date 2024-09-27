First Alert Weather: Dry on Friday with possible showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outside of a little fog in the Finger Lakes on Friday morning, we are looking at lots of sunshine and just some high clouds in the sky with temps into the 70s in the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy and milder on Friday night with dry conditions for your evening plans. Looking ahead to the weekend, we will still be tracking the remnants of Helene as the storm spins to our south.

Heavy rain will miss our region but the clouds will overspread Rochester for both Saturday and Sunday. Along with the cloudy skies, a few passing showers will be possible both days this weekend but most of the time will be dry for outdoor plans.

We’re staying mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s through the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the shower threat the next few days and also a better chance for some rain and cooler weather next week.