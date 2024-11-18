First Alert Weather: Clear on Monday but chance of wet snow later this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clearing skies on Monday morning will bring a good amount of sunshine to the forecast with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

There will be a few more clouds around Tuesday with a small shower threat late in the day. Much of Wednesday will be dry with lots of clouds around.

A soaking rain looks to arrive on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Behind that rain, it gets a little colder with some wet snow trying to mix in Thursday and Friday. At this time, it does not look like a big wintry set-up for Rochester, and it will not be a big lake effect event.

However, it may be just cold enough that some heavy wet snow falls at times in the hills south of Rochester with accumulations possible later in the week. This will be a close call between just cold rain and wet snow. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the rain Wednesday night and snow chances later in the week.