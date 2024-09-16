First Alert Weather: Dry streak may be broken this week

It has officially been a week since we’ve recorded any rain at the Rochester airport, and we have at least one more day of dry weather Tuesday before rain chances go up slightly on Wednesday.

This is due to tropical moisture and a developing area of low pressure bringing flooding rain and wind to the Carolinas. This system will slowly begin to lift northward Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’ll run into our stationary area of high pressure and dry air overhead. This will help to direct that moisture away from us.

Still, we’ll see some additional clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few passing showers possible later Wednesday, though our rain chances appear to be diminishing. Once this low moves away, clouds will give way to more sunshine again later Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures for our last week of summer will remain warmer than average, topping out in the lower 80s much of this week.

This weekend also looks nice and dry at this point, with temperatures remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Our blocking pattern may finally break down by early next week, but even that is not a certainty at this point. For the time being, enjoy our sunshine.