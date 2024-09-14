First Alert Weather: Dry, sunny weather continues for Rochester

Once again, a large-scale ridge of high-pressure system continues to be anchored across the northeastern portion of North America. This is a dry and warm weather pattern that is likely to continue into next week. The only small issue is the possible development of a low-pressure system offshore of the Southeastern U.S. Because of being near the warm waters of the Gulf Stream it could turn strong enough to eventually be named Tropical Storm Gordon. This will bring very heavy rain to North Carolina and South Carolina. There is a very small chance that a spotty shower from this system could arrive in Western New York by the middle of the week.

Saturday night, look for mainly clear or fair skies. The low temperature will be within a few degrees of 60. Sunday brings more sunshine and once again unseasonably warm weather. The high temperature in the low to middle 80s. Monday features more sunshine with the high temperature in the lower 80s. Maybe a spotty shower for Wednesday or Thursday.

