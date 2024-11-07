First Alert Weather: Fair and windy before rain arrives on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds to start the day will give way to some sunshine for Thursday afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s.

There will be a breeze off the lake in the afternoon. Friday will be sunny in the morning with a few clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be stronger on Friday with some gusts over 30 mph.

If you need to get the yard raked or other outdoor plans heading into the weekend, Saturday looks nice with sunshine and lighter winds but it will be chilly. Some rain will arrive on Sunday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the winds on Friday and the timing for showers on Sunday.