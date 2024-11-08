First Alert Weather: Fair to start the weekend with rain on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plan on sunshine on Friday morning before clouds arrive in the afternoon with a gusty wind to 30 mph.

Expect clouds on Friday evening with a small shower threat that will clear overnight. Then, it will turn frosty and cold on Saturday morning. Looking at the weekend forecast, we have a sunny and cool Saturday ahead.

Sunday will start dry but plan on some rain arriving on Sunday afternoon with showers into Veterans Day on Monday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest timing of the rain on Sunday.