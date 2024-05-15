First Alert Weather: Fair weather returns Thursday

Clouds were tough to break on Wednesday, but that will start to change on Thursday. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky overnight, with a few lingering showers. Those clouds stick around to start Thursday, but we’ll begin to break them up pretty quickly, leading to a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. While a stray shower isn’t impossible, we expect most areas to stay dry, and temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Friday starts off dry with at least a little sun, but some afternoon and evening showers will begin to move in. Friday will be warmer, with highs well into the 70s.

The weekend is trending a little better, with Saturday seeing a few passing showers, but a drier forecast than initially thought. We may pop into a little sun late. This will lead to nice weather on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 70s. Next week will be a little unsettled, but we’re getting a better handle on the overall pattern, and we may see mainly dry weather to start the week, with temperatures flirting with 80 by Tuesday, followed by a better chance for some rain again Wednesday.