First Alert Weather: Fair weather sticks around

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A large area of high pressure over the Northeast is keeping moisture well off to our south over Virginia and the Carolinas.

This will create sunny and mostly dry conditions, which will stick around through Thursday. Some haze is visible due to current wildfire smoke making its way in from the western portion of the U.S. Nonetheless, mostly clear skies Tuesday night will allow temperatures to drop into the low 60s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a favorable day for outdoor activities with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s. A stray shower is still possible, but dry air near the surface will likely choke out most low-level moisture, keeping us mainly dry.

Another cool night is in store for Wednesday with overnight temperatures in the low 60s. Thursday will likely be the next day full of sunshine before a slow-moving system makes its way into the region Friday.

This system will bring an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday before the slow-moving cold front finally pushes through Monday making way for cooler temperatures and sunshine by the middle of next week.