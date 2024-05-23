First Alert Weather: Fair weather to end the week

High pressure planted overhead will guarantee fair and dry weather through the end of the work week, along with plenty of sunshine. We’ll also feel comfortable humidity levels. Unfortunately this pattern will start to break down at times this Memorial Day weekend. Saturday will start off dry with a good deal of sun and temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Some showers and embedded thunderstorms will begin to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. The timing of some of this unsettled weather may be problematic if you’re planning on dining outdoors or having a BBQ dinner on Saturday.

Sunday should see dry weather and sunshine make a return, but another system moving in for Memorial Day will bring wet and stormy weather at times on Monday. Even if storms on Monday are garden variety and not on the strong side, we will still see impacts on any outdoor activities for the holiday, including parades and parties.

If storms become widespread or on the stronger side, we may put a Yellow Alert up, especially since they will be occurring during the holiday. The First Alert Weather team will update this holiday weekend forecast on air and online, so keep checking back.