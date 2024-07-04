First Alert Weather: Fine for fireworks, then some natural fireworks on Friday

Your July 4 evening is looking fine. We’ve lost quite a bit of the sun, but we should remain dry through the evening. There’s the slight chance we could see a brief light shower late this evening, but most showers should hold off until after midnight and into the overnight.

Friday will be another warm and muggy day, with highs well into the 80s. We’ll see more clouds than sun, but the sun will shine at times. While most of Friday will be dry, we’ll see a few showers developing late in the afternoon, with most storms holding off until late evening and overnight. There’s the slight chance these storms Friday night could produce gusty winds, but this should be confined to the overnight hours.

The weekend looks OK, with the slight chance of a few brief showers on Saturday, followed by dry weather on Sunday with more sunshine and more comfortable humidity levels. We’ll start to turn the heat up again early next week, with highs bouncing back into the upper 80s, possibly flirting with 90 either Monday and/or Tuesday. But Tuesday’s warmth will likely come with scattered storms.