First Alert Weather: First rain, then some wind and snow this weekend

Our fair weather from Friday will leave us this weekend, unfortunately. A wave of low pressure passing to our south will bring showers and periods of rain on Saturday.

While we may have a few hours here or there with somewhat dry weather, for all intents and purposes Friday will be a washout. Most spots pick up a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain on Saturday. Winds will turn busy, with some gusts pushing 30-35 mph. As the low moves away on Sunday, colder air will be pulled in and we will see some wet snow showers. Temperatures on Sunday will remain above freezing, and snow will be scattered, so any daytime accumulation will be limited to a coating on grassy surfaces, not roadways. That will change Sunday night as the sun goes down and lake effect picks up. We may wake up to a few inches of snow on the ground Monday morning, especially north and east of Rochester. Winds will remain gusty on Monday, with some gusts continuing to push 40 mph. While this will certainly be annoying, we shouldn’t have any issues with damage or power outages.

We’ll get winter for a day, then spring returns on Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s, and we’ll remain on the mild side through the rest of the week.