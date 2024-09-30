First Alert Weather: Fog will clear for a mild Monday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking some locally dense fog near Rochester and points west along the Thruway will last until mid-morning on Monday.

After the fog lifts, some fine weather is on the way for Monday with sun, clouds, and temperatures in the 70s in the afternoon.

Nice weather on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. We’re tracking a cold front on Wednesday with some rain likely in the morning then clearing and cooler in the afternoon.

Another round of showers is in store later on Friday. We need to watch that front to see if any rain lingers into Saturday with nice weather on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the timing of showers midweek and again on Friday.