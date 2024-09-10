First Alert Weather: Foggy Tuesday morning but sunny for the afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Be alert for some locally dense fog on Tuesday morning, especially around metro Rochester. Fog will lift and clear by mid morning and then lots of sunshine is in the forecast for the afternoon.

No rain or thunder is in store for Tuesday. It will be a nice dry day ahead in the low 70s. A little fog may redevelop on Tuesday night with clear skies overhead.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine and beautiful weather. We’re warming up into the 80s on Thursday and Friday with nice weather lasting into the weekend and perhaps next week as well. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the fog.