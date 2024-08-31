First Alert Weather: Forecast for unofficial end to the summer season

The summer season does not officially end for another few weeks, but Labor Day — and the anticipation of “back to school” — always seems to accelerate the end of the season. A series of cold fronts will pass over Western New York, and this will bring progressively cooler weather – especially on Monday. This next and more significant front will produce a quick thundershower for Sunday afternoon. Then the passage of the front will bring a significant drop to the temperature and the humidity with Laber Day likely to stay in the 60s.

Saturday night, look for any lingering showers to end early in the evening — then clearing skies overnight with the low temperature near 63 degrees. Sunday will feature plenty of sun through midday, but a quick shower or thundershower is expected for the middle of the afternoon. It will turn breezy with the high temperatures within a few degrees of 80. Labor Day will be much cooler and drier with plenty of sunshine. Most of the day will be in the 50s and 60s with a high temperature near 68 degrees.

Then, some good news for the kids going back to school this week — as there will be an extended period of dry, sunny weather through Thursday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updated on the forecast.