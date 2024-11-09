First Alert Weather: Frosty start to a sunny and cool Saturday, then rain comes tomorrow

A much cooler start to our day today with temperatures ranging from the high 20s to the low 30s, so you may have seen some frost on the windshield Saturday morning. However, we’re looking at a nice and clear Saturday with seasonably cool temperatures in the high 40s, and not nearly as much wind as we had yesterday.

Saturday night, some clouds will move in as a low pressure system approaches, then on Sunday our sky will be mostly cloudy as some milder air moves in ahead of a shower. That shower hits in the afternoon and lasts through the evening and may drop around a quarter inch of rain on us.

Veterans Day is looking partly cloudy and very breezy, with gusts all the way up to 35 mph. There will be slight chances of passing drizzles but we’re not expecting anything bad. A more uniform line of weak showers comes in the late evening.