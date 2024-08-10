First Alert Weather: Good timing for dry weather

Breezy and dry conditions were a welcome relief for Western New York. The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby brought flooding rain, which produced significant flooding for communities east of the Genesee Valley. Portions of Wayne, Ontario, Yates, and Steuben counties measured between 1 and 4 inches of tropical rainfall. The conditions Saturday will help to dry out areas that saw flash flooding on Friday. Unfortunately, the dry weather will not last for the rest of the weekend. However, the amount of new rainfall will be rather minor during the next 48 hours.

Saturday night, look for skies to be clear at times for most of the Rochester area. The breeze will diminish with the low temperature near 58 degrees. Sunday looks to be partly to mostly sunny for the morning. Then there’s the chance of shower or thundershower developing any time after the midday hour. It will turn breezy again with the high temperature in the middle 70s. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with the chance of a spotty shower. The high temperature will be in the lower 70s. In addition, the humidity levels will be lower for much of the week.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updated on the forecast.