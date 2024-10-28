First Alert Weather: Halloween week is warming up

A cool but quiet and sunny start to the work week will warm up quickly. We stay dry and cool Monday night with a mainly clear sky and temperatures in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will start with some sun. The breeze and clouds pick up ahead of a warm front. This front will bring a period of scattered showers through the middle part of the afternoon. It is this front that will push our temperatures near record warm territory both Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will feature a mostly sunny sky and a warm wind, with a forecast high of 76 degrees. The record for Wednesday’s date is 78 degrees from 1946. Halloween itself also has a shot at pushing record highs, with a forecast of 78 degrees, and the record sitting at 80 degrees for Halloween day.

We’re still tracking a strong cold front that will bring rain by late evening, and much cooler air for Friday. At this point, we’re cautiously optimistic that the rain will hold off long enough until all the trick-or-treaters are back safe inside Thursday night. We’ll monitor any trends.

Friday will feature some morning showers, followed by a much cooler breeze through the day. The weekend at this point looks pretty nice, with a fair amount of sun but a chill on Saturday, followed by slightly milder air and a few more clouds, but still dry weather to close out the weekend on Sunday.