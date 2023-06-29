First Alert Weather: Hazy sun Thursday with humidity and storms Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Thursday to another hazy start to the morning. This is thanks to the continued wildfire smoke that is in place across our region.

Air quality will be affected as it will remain unhealthy on Thursday morning before improving later in the day. Haziness will be in place through Thursday but conditions will slowly improve in the afternoon.

Above the haze will be plenty of sunshine. Sunny and comfortable conditions will be in place across our region Thursday with highs near 80. However, Thursday night is when we will see some changes.

Dew points will begin to increase with them turning muggy Friday afternoon. With the moisture in place Friday, there will be the chance for afternoon showers and storms. A washout is not expected, but a pop-up shower or storm will be possible after 2pm Friday afternoon.

The severe weather threat is very low, but there will be just enough thunderstorm energy to produce a gusty storm or two.

The state issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the Western New York region on Wednesday, which it extended into Thursday through midnight, as the Canadian wildfires continue to burn. You can get live updates on air quality through the AirNow website.