First Alert Weather: Hazy sunshine on Thursday and rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with a hazy look to the sky with some wildfire smoke high in the atmosphere.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with fair skies for Thursday night. Friday will be warm and turn more humid as some showers and thunderstorms try and move in for the evening and night.

Looking ahead to the weekend, some showers and thunderstorms are likely but there looks to be some dry time as well.

At this time we are not looking for severe weather but a few downpours will be possible. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing and placement of storms for your weekend plans.