First Alert Weather: Heat advisory starts at noon with temperatures expected to reach 90s

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A heat advisory will go into effect at noon on Friday across the Finger Lakes region with temperatures expected to reach the 90s.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. for counties including Monroe, Orleans, Wayne, Genesee, Livingston, and Ontario. People are encouraged to stay hydrated and stay in air-conditioned rooms to prevent heat-related illnesses. They’re also reminded to check on older people and to limit the time pets and children spend outdoors.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon with lots of sunshine and some humidity. The feel-like temperatures will reach the mid and upper 90s.

A muggy evening is ahead with just an isolated thunderstorm. Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front arrives Saturday morning with some rain and thunder. A strong storm with downpours is possible through midday and early afternoon.

The weather should improve later in the day and evening. Much cooler and less humid air arrives heading into Sunday. Plan on fair skies and temps in the 70s Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the timing of the rain for Saturday.