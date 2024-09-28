First Alert Weather: Helene has a broad reach

In a testament to the size and scale of Helene, the remnants of the storm are bringing clouds and scattered showers to Western New York. The center of Helene is more than 600 miles away from Rochester and yet, in the counterclockwise flow, scattered showers remain. This post tropical low-pressure system will slowly weaken over the next 36 hours. As a result, Western New York will find a slow improvement to our weather.

Saturday night, look for a few more scattered showers with pockets of drizzle possible. The greatest chance of rain will be south of Rochester with low temperature near 60 degrees. Sunday brings a small chance of another shower for the morning, then skies may slowly begin to brighten for the afternoon. The high temperature should be in the lower 70s. Monday should be dry with partial sunshine and the mercury rising into the middle 70s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert Weather for updates on the forecast.