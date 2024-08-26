First Alert Weather: Hot and humid week ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Monday morning to another comfortable start with clear skies and temperatures near 60 degrees.

The clear skies will continue through Monday as only a few fair-weather clouds are in the forecast for the afternoon. Other than that, plenty of sunshine is expected through the day.

Temperatures will once again warm up as highs sit in the 80s again. It will remain comfortable on Monday but we will turn more humid on Tuesday.

Most of Tuesday will be filled with sunshine but late in the day is when showers and storms will begin to pop. Temperatures will reach the 90-degree mark on Tuesday afternoon. With dew points climbing into the upper 60s during the afternoon, it will feel warmer with heat indices in the mid-90s at times.

With the heat, humidity, and an approaching cold front to our north, we will have a few showers and storms pop on Tuesday evening. A stray shower or storm could produce some gusty winds, but the severe threat on Tuesday is isolated.

As of now the threat tracker remains green but things may change by then. Shower and storm chances continue through midnight on Tuesday night before drying out by Wednesday morning.

The cold front will then settle near our region on Wednesday which will bring extra cloud cover and showers and storms Wednesday afternoon.