First Alert Weather: Lake effect snow showers to start your Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first flakes of the season fell overnight and will continue at times off of Lake Ontario on Wednesday morning.

Accumulations will be minor with mainly just a little slush on grassy surfaces but when the snow falls just hard enough a little slush on roads may develop and make for a slippery spot or two.

Outside of the lake effect it will be a partly sunny and cold day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few snow and rain showers will pop-up for everyone in the afternoon but much of the day will be precipitation free.

There will still be a chill into Thursday and weather turns milder on Friday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the first flakes of the season.