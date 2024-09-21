First Alert Weather: Last official day of the summer season

The autumnal equinox arrives at 8:43 a.m. on Sunday morning, but the summer weather will hang on a little longer. Western New York has experienced ten days in a row with above average temperatures and that is likely going to continue for one more day as Sunday will once again push 80 degrees. However, some much needed rain is likely as we progress through the week. The weather will turn unsettled with several rounds of showers likely for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly into Thursday.

Saturday night, look for partly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible. The temperature will fall into the lower 60s. Sunday should be mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be another warm day with plenty of humidity and a high temperature near 80 degrees. If you are heading to the Bills game at Highmark Stadium it will be mainly dry, but there is small chance of a spotty shower later in the evening. The temperature will be dropping through the 70s. Monday and Tuesday will bring an increasing chance of showers through mid-week. The temperature will be back to a more seasonable levels with readings in the lower 70s.

