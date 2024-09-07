First Alert Weather: Late-day showers on Saturday but dry for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A soaking rain from overnight, with totals nearing two inches in Rochester, ended on Saturday morning with drier weather on the way.

Some showers are still possible, so be prepared for a few raindrops as you are out on Saturday afternoon into the night, but overall, the rain will be much lighter.

Temperatures have dropped behind the front into the 50s and 60s. Looking ahead to Sunday, we may see a few showers off the lake in the morning with partly sunny skies and a gusty wind.

The weather looks good for the Buffalo Bills home opener. Another round of showers looks likely on Monday and then the pattern will turn sunny and dry into next week with warming weather once again into the 80s.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on developing lake effect showers on Saturday night.