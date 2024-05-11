First Alert Weather: Latest on Mother’s Day weather and outlook for Northern Lights

It will be cloudy with showers Saturday night, so the chance to see any Northern Lights will be slim. The good news is that the overall display Saturday night will not be as spectacular as Friday night, so we shouldn’t be missing as much. Another Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Sunday may bring another intense display of the Northern Lights for much of the country Sunday night. Good news for us is the clouds should be clearing some for Sunday night, so stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the forecast.

During the day Sunday for Mother’s Day we have the chance for some showers, especially in the morning with breaks of sun in the afternoon and temperatures near 60.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC for updates on a showery start to next week but an overall warmer pattern on the way.